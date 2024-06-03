Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NICE (NICE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE):

5/23/2024 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – NICE had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $343.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2024 – NICE is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NICE traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 831,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,114. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

