ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $27.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00120559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008600 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

