REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120 over the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

