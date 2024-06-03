Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OptimumBank (OPHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC):

6/3/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

5/18/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – OptimumBank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %

OPHC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. 60,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Get OptimumBank Holdings Inc alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.