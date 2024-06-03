Reviewing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $636.08 million 1.17 $32.49 million $0.68 32.41 Akbank T.A.S. $8.80 billion N/A $3.67 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 3.51% 7.65% 0.58% Akbank T.A.S. 33.72% 42.44% 5.07%

Risk & Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Amerant Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; owner-occupied; single-family residential; commercial; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. It operates banking centers in Florida and Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

