Richard M. Schulze Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,939,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,125. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after buying an additional 687,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.