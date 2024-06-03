Robert W. Baird Increases Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $118.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

