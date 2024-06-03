Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $20.90

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.90. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 6,655,650 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,864,243. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.