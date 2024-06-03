ROI Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.