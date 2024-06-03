ROI Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

