ROI Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

