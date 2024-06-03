ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

