ROI Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after buying an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $52,287,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.43. 473,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.42 and its 200-day moving average is $526.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

