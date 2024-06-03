ROI Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Mastercard comprises 3.6% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,882,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,655,955,000 after buying an additional 344,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.19. 2,072,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. The stock has a market cap of $412.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,227,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total value of $46,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,227,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,714,429,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock valued at $896,753,428 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

