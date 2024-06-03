Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes $4.33 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

