Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.81.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RCL opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $150.90.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
