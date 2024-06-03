Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.