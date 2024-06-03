Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622,381 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Match Group worth $179,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. 1,422,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,388. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

