Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,655 shares during the period. Block makes up about 3.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,063,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after buying an additional 1,130,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. 2,674,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

