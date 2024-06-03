Sands Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Billion Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 5.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of DexCom worth $1,868,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,296,000 after purchasing an additional 491,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $115.83. 1,612,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,620. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

