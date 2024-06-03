Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,133 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12,776.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $341.38. 586,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,055. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $348.07. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

