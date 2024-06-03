Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,330 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of DoorDash worth $709,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,938 shares of company stock worth $56,763,369. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

