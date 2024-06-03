Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 112,687 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,687 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Kanzhun worth $90,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 32.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,512. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BZ. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

