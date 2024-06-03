Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 214,971 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 214,971 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of NIKE worth $470,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.32. 3,237,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

