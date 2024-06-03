Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 75,026 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,026 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $268,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,208,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,552,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.10. 160,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,293. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

