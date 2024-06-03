Sapphire Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Sapphire has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $3,328.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.17 or 0.05456393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00050349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003096 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,771,547,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,109,375 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.