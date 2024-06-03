Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.02

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1003798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 85,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

