Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQFree Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 278,581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHQ traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $32.70. 158,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,033. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

