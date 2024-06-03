Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

SAIC traded down $15.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,300. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

