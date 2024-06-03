Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of STNG opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 14.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

