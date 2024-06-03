Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after buying an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

