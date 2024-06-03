SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.48.

NYSE S opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

