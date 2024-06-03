ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $653.15 and last traded at $654.21. 571,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,258,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $656.93.

Specifically, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

