Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 4,877 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 21.0% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $40,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded down $32.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,693.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,566.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,602.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.