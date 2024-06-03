Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Increases By 10.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

AGNCL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

