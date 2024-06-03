Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Declines By 9.2%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,446,900 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 3,796,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,617.3 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZGF stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. ANZ Group has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

