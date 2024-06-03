Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Decreases By 10.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,503,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 9,497,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $3.72 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

