Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Drops By 7.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AUTL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 296,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.