Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Decreases By 9.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Shares of BHIL stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.17. 1,641,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
