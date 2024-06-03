Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Decreases By 9.3%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Benson Hill Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of BHIL stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.17. 1,641,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Builders Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 77.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 181,917 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 53.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,025,345 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

