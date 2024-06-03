Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 6.4%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

