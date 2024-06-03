Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 12.9%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Calix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Calix Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Calix by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900,713 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,483,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Calix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 812,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.