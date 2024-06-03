Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Declines By 12.9%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Calix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix
Calix Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CALX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 812,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $53.90.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calix
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.