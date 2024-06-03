Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 5.6%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Monday. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

