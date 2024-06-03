Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Declines By 5.6%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Monday. Colruyt Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
