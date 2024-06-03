Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Expands By 10.4%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of DUOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,022. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. Research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

