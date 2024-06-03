Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Grows By 6.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 149.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

ENPH stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,240. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

