Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rises By 6.0%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVOK

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,282. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.