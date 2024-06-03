Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rises By 6.0%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
