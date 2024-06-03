Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Decreases By 13.0%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 265,500 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. First Community has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. First Community’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Community in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Community by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Community by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

