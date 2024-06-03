Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Declines By 13.1%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GLMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,153. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

