Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 5.6%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Getty Realty Price Performance
Getty Realty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 333,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
