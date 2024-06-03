Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Rises By 5.6%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. 333,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,229. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

