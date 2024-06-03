Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Decreases By 9.0%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 73,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 866,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

