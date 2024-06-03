Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declines By 12.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 850,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 953,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

